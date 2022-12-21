IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 293.80 ($3.57) on Wednesday. IntegraFin has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 566.50 ($6.88). The stock has a market cap of £973.42 million and a P/E ratio of 1,798.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 260.01.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.