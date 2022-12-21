Paychex (PAYX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. Paychex has set its FY23 guidance at $4.18-$4.22 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 178,149 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 265,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

