Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.06

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

