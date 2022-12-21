Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.06

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

