Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41,139.87

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.03 million and $41,139.87 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00119661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00198088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038087 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

