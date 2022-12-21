Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $711.85

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $711.85 and last traded at $704.95, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $712.04.

Biglari Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $667.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.12.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $109.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.03 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

