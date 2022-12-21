Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.74

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.74 and last traded at $85.31, with a volume of 111020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.08.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

