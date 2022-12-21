Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.15

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 92712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.
Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.
