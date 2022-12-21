Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.89

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 8041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Materialise

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,723,000 after purchasing an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 56,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Materialise by 53.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Materialise by 1.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.