Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.11

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,681.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 261,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 859,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,429,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 553.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

