Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.21

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1187729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $339.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.