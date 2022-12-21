KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.05

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.05 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 5387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. The company has a market cap of C$100.20 million and a P/E ratio of 91.64.

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

KP Tissue Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 654.55%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

