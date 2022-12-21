Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $81.91 million and $2.02 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015275 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,091,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,091,388.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02057189 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,499,132.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.