Duke Royalty Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Duke Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %

DUKE stock opened at GBX 35.65 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.71. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.53).

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.