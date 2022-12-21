Cooper Financial Group Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average of $205.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.