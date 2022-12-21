Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $31.81 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $114.29 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

