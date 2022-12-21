The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after acquiring an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after acquiring an additional 408,299 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.58. The firm has a market cap of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

