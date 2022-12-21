The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $322.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

