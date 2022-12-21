Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Dollar General by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $240.93 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

