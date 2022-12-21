GFS Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $114.29 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

