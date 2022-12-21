Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 607,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,936,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $114.29 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.