Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Plancorp LLC increased its position in General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

