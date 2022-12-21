Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 384 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $208.69 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $236.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

