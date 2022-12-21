Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after acquiring an additional 806,380 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

