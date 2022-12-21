Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,982,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

