Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,004.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 124.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.