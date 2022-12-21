FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

