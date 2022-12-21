JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

