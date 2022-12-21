PFG Advisors Takes $1.32 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

