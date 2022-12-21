Safe Price Tops $6.42 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $6.42 or 0.00038087 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $133.77 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00119661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00198088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062750 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.46402574 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

