BitShares Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007469 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025816 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004752 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007677 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,776 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitShares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.