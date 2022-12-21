BitShares Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004752 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007677 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,775,776 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

