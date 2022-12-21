Sapphire Price Hits $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $2,407.21 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

