Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $844,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

