DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at New Street Research

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

