Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. Appian has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Appian’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Appian by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

