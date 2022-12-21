Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

SPGYF stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGYF shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.