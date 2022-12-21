Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:DRETF)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

DRETF stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRETF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

