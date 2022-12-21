Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

