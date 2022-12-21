Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PHD opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (PHD)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.