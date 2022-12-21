Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.44.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
