Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

