DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 522,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,463 shares in the last quarter. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

