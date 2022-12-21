DeepBrain Chain Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.24 million and $569,437.21 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.65 or 0.05040783 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497497 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.50 or 0.29476970 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars.

