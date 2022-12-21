Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

