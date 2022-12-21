HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

HEICO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HEICO to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

HEICO stock opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

