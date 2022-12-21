Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Albany International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Albany International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $106.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,307,000 after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.