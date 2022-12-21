Spin Master Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNMSF shares. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

