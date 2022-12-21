CareCloud, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MTBCO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

CareCloud stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $85,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $85,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,639 shares of company stock valued at $295,890.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

