Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
Findev Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Findev has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.38.
About Findev
