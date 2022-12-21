Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0058 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS:TNSGF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Findev has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.38.

Findev Inc, real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

