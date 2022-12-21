Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Stories

