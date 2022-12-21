Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lam Research (LRCX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $400.00.

11/30/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Lam Research was given a new $450.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $437.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.12 and a 200 day moving average of $435.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

