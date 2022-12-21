Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.452 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $647,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $2,664,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 35.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

